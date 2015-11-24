Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by MTD Trolley in Downtown Santa Barbara

Michigan man fatally injured while crossing street near intersection of Anacapa, Sola streets

A 66-year-old Michigan man was fatally injured Monday night when he was struck by an MTD electric trolley in downtown Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 24, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

A pedestrian died Monday night after being struck by an MTD trolley as he attempted to cross a street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Anacapa and Sola streets, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The pedestrian, identified as Ratan Bahadur Lamichhane, 66, of Michigan, was walking up the north side of Anacapa Street with two other people when he attempted to cross toward State State, Harwood said.

He made it across the left lane of the one-way street, then was struck in the right-hand lane by the electric trolley, which was headed down Anacapa, Harwood said.

“For some reason, he crossed the street westbound, running across the street, and entered the roadway in very close proximity to the MTD shuttle,” Harwood said. “The driver braked but a collision still occurred.”

The trolley’s windshield showed major cracking, leading emergency personnel to surmise that that was the point of impact, said Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Lamichhane, who suffered serious head injuries, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later, Harwood said.

The trolley driver, whose name was not released, gave a voluntary blood sample, but drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the accident, Harwood said.

The collision remained under investigation by the Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

