Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Dies of Her Injuries

A 70-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered when a vehicle struck her Tuesday as she crossed a street in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision occurred just before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stowell Road and Broadway, traffic Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

A police investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Pedro Adan Hernandez, 49, of Santa Barbara, was making a right turn from northbound Broadway to eastbound Stowell Road when it struck Hui Quin Zhong of Santa Maria as she crossed the street in what police believe was a marked crosswalk, Rios said.

Zhong was transported directly to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injures, and succumbed to her injuries the next day.

Rios said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be involved in the case.

No arrests have been made, and Hernandez was said to be cooperating fully with the police investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion,” Rios said. “Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau.”

