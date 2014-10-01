Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Woman Dies of Injuries Suffered in Hit-Run Accident

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 1, 2014 | 9:50 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman found critically injured on a Santa Maria roadway early Saturday has died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Beatriz Milan-Absalon passed away Tuesday night due to the injuries she received in what police believe was a hit-and-run accident, said Sgt. Mark Streker.

Milan-Absalon was found lying in the 1600 block of North Blosser Road at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

She was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was reported in critical condition, with her family by her side, after the accident, he said Saturday.

Police are trying to piece together information about Milan-Absalon's activities surrounding the accident.

“The SMPD Traffic Unit is still seeking information about the vehicle involved, as well as Milan-Absalon's location prior to the accident and her destination,” Streker said. 

There were no skid marks and there was very little evidence at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone who may have been with Milan-Absalon during the early morning hours Saturday or the previous evening — or has information about the vehicle involved — is asked to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

