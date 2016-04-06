Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Fatally Injured by Truck on Highway 246 in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:17 p.m. | April 6, 2016 | 8:37 a.m.

A 66-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 246 on the eastern edge of Lompoc early Wednesday morning.

The driver of a Ford F-150 told investigators he thought he had hit a pedestrian who had run out from the bushes along Highway 246 near Sweeney Road at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports. 

The truck driver, Kevin Rounds, 35, of Lompoc was eastbound on Highway 246 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing while walking partially in the eastbound lane of the highway, CHP Officer Cliff Powers said.

"Mr. Rounds was unable to see the pedestrian and the right side of his pickup struck the pedestrian as it passed by him," Powers said in his report.

The Lompoc man, whose name is being withheld until his family members are notified, was pronounced dead at the scene east of Sweeney Road.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said. 

"The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Department will be conducting a toxicology (test) to determine whether or not the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the accident," Powers said.

Members of the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments initially were dispatched to the scene near the entrance to River Park, but the incident was handled by Lompoc crews.

Highway 246 was closed between the intersections with Highway 1 and Mission Gate Road, but reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

The incident occurred near the Bridge House Emergency Shelter which is located at 2020 Sweeney Road and operated by Good Samaritan Shelter.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 