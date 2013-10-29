Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Vehicle Accident on Eastside

Collision occurred near the intersection of Eucalyptus Hill Road and Salinas Street, according to Santa Barbara police

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | October 29, 2013 | 11:22 a.m.

An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian left an elderly man with serious injuries on Santa Barbara's lower eastside on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

An 83-year-old Santa Barbara man was struck by a driver in a white Honda Accord on Tuesday morning and he was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A call reporting the incident came in at 8:26 a.m. and the collision occurred near Eucalyptus Hill Road and Salinas Street, Harwood said.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident, and reported that the man had been walking westbound and had just stepped off the curb when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Goleta who had been traveling northbound on Salinas at the time of the collision.

"The driver of the vehicle was emotionally shaken up by what had happened," Harwood said, adding that there is no indication of drug or alcohol use on her part.

Harwood said the young woman voluntarily provided a blood sample to police officers who responded.

The speed limit at that location is 30 miles per hour and Harwood said it did not appear the woman had been speeding.

On Tuesday afternoon,  Harwood said investigation showed the man "was most likely at fault,' and that man was expected to live.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

