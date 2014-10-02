Pedestrian Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Santa Maria

A 67-year-old man was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Broadway and Cook in Santa Maria.

Police Lt. Mark Norling said officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident.

Pedestrian Langdon Foster was found lying in the roadway. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of what Norling said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Norling said the investigation showed that Foster was on Broadway, south of the intersection with Cook. He began crossing Broadway headed westbound outside of a crosswalk. When he reached the southbound lanes, he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound in the slow lane.

Norling said the driver remained on the scene. The investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.