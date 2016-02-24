Pedestrian Hurt by Vehicle on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

Woman taken to hospital after being struck in a Mason Street crosswalk

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Milpas Street on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection with Mason Street, according to Capt. Brad Waters of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The 36-year-old woman was eastbound in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle turning left from Mason onto Milpas, Waters said.

The injured woman, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She was complaining of head and neck pain, Waters said, but details on her condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

