Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck By Pickup in Santa Maria

Woman seriously hurt in accident on North College Drive airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A female pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in Santa Maria. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
A female pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in Santa Maria. She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 14, 2018 | 9:53 p.m.

A pedestrian struck by a pickup truck in Santa Maria Wednesday night was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, Police Department and AMR responded at 7:09 p.m. to the scene at North College Drive and East Armstrong Avenue.

Authorities discovered that a female pedestrian had been hit by a Chevy pickup truck, Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

The woman, whose name and age were not available, was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara.

The extent of her injuries and her condition were not available Wednesday night.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Magallon said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

