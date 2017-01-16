Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Crosswalk Near Santa Barbara City College

The man was hit by a turning vehicle and then transported to the hospital after complaining of internal injuries

A man in his early 20s was injured Monday morning after a car struck him on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College.

The female driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser was turning left onto Shoreline Drive from Loma Alta Drive at around 10:30 a.m. when she struck the man at low speed, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The man was walking across the street in the crosswalk at the time.

He complained of internal injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation, de Ponce said.

The pedestrian had been wearing headphones playing loud music, he added.

Even when a pedestrian has the right of way, de Ponce said, he or she should always make eye contact with drivers looking to turn.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident.

