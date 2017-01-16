Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:20 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Crosswalk Near Santa Barbara City College

The man was hit by a turning vehicle and then transported to the hospital after complaining of internal injuries

A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College Monday morning.
A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College Monday morning.  (John Palminteri / KEYT.com photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 16, 2017 | 12:34 p.m.

A man in his early 20s was injured Monday morning after a car struck him on Shoreline Drive near Santa Barbara City College.

The female driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser was turning left onto Shoreline Drive from Loma Alta Drive at around 10:30 a.m. when she struck the man at low speed, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The man was walking across the street in the crosswalk at the time.

He complained of internal injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation, de Ponce said.

The pedestrian had been wearing headphones playing loud music, he added. 

Even when a pedestrian has the right of way, de Ponce said, he or she should always make eye contact with drivers looking to turn.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident.

