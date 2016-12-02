Santa Barbara Police Searching for Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Pedestrian

Man found face down in roadway with life-threatening injuries; police release surveillance footage of vehicle possibly involved in the collision

Police are searching for the driver who struck and critically injured a pedestrian near the Santa Barbara Waterfront early Friday.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene at about 4:15 a.m. on the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard, near Toma Restaurant and Bar, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“They found evidence on the scene that he had been hit by a vehicle, and that’s all the information we have at this time,” said Sgt. Charles Katsapis. “They are looking at the skid marks.”

Responders from the Police Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response found a white man lying in the street in grave condition, Katsapis said.

The man was found face down on the street, and was transported by ambulance and hospitalized at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for major injuries, according to Katsapis.

Friday evening, police released additional details about the collision, saying the man was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

His name was not released, pending notification of next of kin, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Investigators said the man was likely struck by a westbound vehicle on the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard and the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Surveillance photos found by police show a vehicle in the area at the time, which may have been involved, Harwood said. The vehicle is a light-colored SUV, small to medium size, and police say it may have front-end, headlight and windshield damage.

As of noon, Katsapis said there were no witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run collision to contact SBPD at 805.897.2355 or to call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.