Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Searching for Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Pedestrian

Man found face down in roadway with life-threatening injuries; police release surveillance footage of vehicle possibly involved in the collision

Santa Barbara police responded to the scene of a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian Friday morning. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police responded to the scene of a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian Friday morning.  (KEYT.com photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 5:45 p.m. | December 2, 2016 | 12:33 p.m.

Police are searching for the driver who struck and critically injured a pedestrian near the Santa Barbara Waterfront early Friday.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene at about 4:15 a.m. on the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard, near Toma Restaurant and Bar, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“They found evidence on the scene that he had been hit by a vehicle, and that’s all the information we have at this time,” said Sgt. Charles Katsapis. “They are looking at the skid marks.”

Responders from the Police Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response found a white man lying in the street in grave condition, Katsapis said.

The man was found face down on the street, and was transported by ambulance and hospitalized at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for major injuries, according to Katsapis.

Friday evening, police released additional details about the collision, saying the man was being treated for life-threatening injuries. 

Santa Barbara police are looking for information about a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Cabrillo Boulevard early Friday morning. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara police are looking for information about a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Cabrillo Boulevard early Friday morning.  (SBPD photo)

His name was not released, pending notification of next of kin, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Investigators said the man was likely struck by a westbound vehicle on the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard and the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Surveillance photos found by police show a vehicle in the area at the time, which may have been involved, Harwood said. The vehicle is a light-colored SUV, small to medium size, and police say it may have front-end, headlight and windshield damage. 

SBPD released surveillance footage of a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run collision. Click to view larger
SBPD released surveillance footage of a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run collision. (SBPD photo)

As of noon, Katsapis said there were no witnesses. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run collision to contact SBPD at 805.897.2355 or to call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man suffered major injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, Santa Barbara police said. Click to view larger
A man suffered major injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, Santa Barbara police said.  (KEYT.com photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 