Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit-Run Crash in Santa Maria

Collision occurred at intersection of East Tunnell and Vine streets; police searching for suspect vehicle

A pedestrian was seriously injured in Santa Maria Wednesday night when struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments responded to the intersection of East Tunnell and Vine streets, Lt. Terry Flaa told Noozhawk.

The victim suffered moderate to major injuries, and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The driver involved in the incident left the scene in the vehicle, Flaa said.

Officers were working to develop a description of the vehicle involved in the incident, Flaa said.

Additonal information was not immediately available.

