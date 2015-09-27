Solvang Pedestrian Still in Critical Condition after Being Hit by SUV

Advice

A woman who was seriously injured when she was struck by an SUV as she walked across a Solvang street last week remains in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Althea Nocas, 62, of Solvang, suffered major injuries when she was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado Road on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

A nursing supervisor said Sunday that Nocas was in Cottage Hospital’s Critical Care Unit.

Nocas was crossing the street northbound on Mission Drive/Highway 246 when she was hit by the vehicle driven by Antoinette Lawrence, 47, of Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.



She said Lawrence was driving south on Alamo Pintado and hit Nocas in the crosswalk when she turned left onto Highway 246.

​The sheriff's Major Accident Response Team is investigating the collision because the agency serves as Solvang's contract police force.

