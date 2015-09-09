Teenage Pedestrian Seriously Hurt Near Righetti High

Advice

Girl taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with major injuries

A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital with major injuries Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Righetti High School in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. in the 900 block of East Foster Road, in front of the high school, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The girl, whose name wasn't released, was struck by a 1985 Chevy El Camino, driven by Edward O. Davis, 59, of Santa Maria, the California Highway Patrol said.

Davis was traveling east at approximately 20 mph when the vehicle struck the teen in the crosswalk at Woodland Street.

"The female pedestrian was walking north on the Woodland St sidewalk and when she reached the intersection with Foster Rd she walked into the marked crosswalks, failing to check for oncoming traffic," the CHP said.

The front of the El Camino struck the girl, propelling her up and forward where she landed in the eastbound lane of Foster Road, the CHP said.

The vehicle came to a stop on the right shoulder of Foster Road and the driver waited for CHP officers to arrive.

The girl was found in the roadway with major injuries, Zaniboni said.

Foster was temporarily closed from Hillview Road to just west of Bradley Road, the CHP reported.

A Calstar medical helicopter landed at the high school football field to pick up the injured girl, who was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The girl had head trauma and a fractured humerus, or upper arm, the CHP said.

She reportedly was undergoing surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials said counseling services were available Wednesday at the campus where the girl is a student.

“We are monitoring the medical progress of our student and will continue to provide support to her as well as the family during this tragic situation,’’ said Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson.

The accident involving the Righetti freshman has sparked talk about safety for students walking to the Orcutt campus.

“Whenever you have a situation like this happen, the prudent course of action is to evaluate protocol and engage agencies we partner with. We always want to look for better ways to ensure student safety.

The CHP declined to say whether other factors contributed to the accident, noting the investigation is continuing.

"Our officers will do a thorough job obtaining all facts and evidence which led to the cause of the collision," CHP Sgt. Anthony Lassos said.

