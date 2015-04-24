Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Train in Carpinteria

A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he was struck by a train in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. near the Carpinteria Avenue offramp from Highway 101, and the victim suffered "significant injuries," said fire Battalion Chief Jim Ramption.

The man was located about 150 yards north of Estero Street, on the beach side of the train tracks.

"It sounded like he was laying fairly close to the tracks," Rampton said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies were trying to determine why the man was there and what he was doing at the time of the collision with the southbound freight train.

When emergency personnel found him, the victim was conscious and talking, but had suffered "multiple traumas," Rampton said.

Fire crews had to carry him in a stokes basket back to the street and a waiting ambulance for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

