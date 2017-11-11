Pedestrian Injured When Struck by Van in Old Town Goleta
Accident occurred at Hollister and Kellogg avenues; victim taken to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries
A woman is taken to a waiting ambulance after being struck by a van in Old Town Goleta Saturday evening. She was seriously injured and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| November 11, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.
A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday evening when she was struck by a van in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 5:22 p.m. to Hollister Avenue and Kellogg Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
An elderly woman was injured when she was struck by a van, Zaniboni said.
She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.
Her name and details on her condition were not available.
The accident was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department.
