Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:21 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suicide Suspected in Train-vs.-Pedestrian Death in Santa Barbara

Unidentified man was struck by southbound Amtrak train near Las Positas Road

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 6:53 p.m. | March 30, 2014 | 3:13 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in what Santa Barbara police say appears to be a suicide.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. in response to a report that a man had been hit by a train at Palermo Drive, according to Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Sunday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, Mercado said.

Several witness reported seeing the man walking on the tracks with his back to the oncoming southbound train, police Sgt. Eric Beecher said.

“The engineer tried to alert the man with his horn, and tried to stop the train,” Beecher said, but was unable to do so.

He said investigators found a suicide note in a backpack that was left near the tracks.

Investigators remained at the scene for an extended period, with the train stopped on the tracks.

In a separate incident earlier Sunday, a pedestrian suffered minor injuries when clipped by a passenger train near Garden Street.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Investigators say they found a suicide note in a backpack near the railroad tracks where a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 