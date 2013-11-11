Pedestrian Killed, Infant Critically Injured in Goleta Collision

Cause of the collision, near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita Drive, is under investigation

A woman was killed and an infant was injured Monday evening when a vehicle struck the pair as they crossed a Goleta street with a stroller, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded to the call of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Santa Marguerita Drive, near Goleta Valley Junior High School, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

A woman, who had been pushing a stroller across the street, died at the scene, and a baby was transported with critical injuries via AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Hoover said a sheriff's Major Accident Response Team was still at the scene Monday night.

Westbound Cathedral Oaks Road was closed between Fairview Avenue and Carlo Drive following the collision.

"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office," Sadecki said.

No other information was immediately available.

