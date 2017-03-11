Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Passenger Train in Montecito

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., a northbound train struck a young man who was walking north along the railroad tracks near Fernald Point Lane, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“The train engineer observed the subject on the tracks and activated the horn, whistle and braking system, but the subject did not respond and was struck by the train,” she said.

On Saturday night, authorities identified the dead man as Connor O’Keefe, 18, of Santa Barbara.

Hoover said the Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause and manner of death pending toxicology and lab results.

No further details were available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

