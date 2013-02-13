Pedestrian Killed by Train in Carpinteria

A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Tuesday night near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Union Pacific Railroad personnel contacted the Sheriff’s Department at about 9:40 p.m. to report the incident, said Kelly Hoover, a department spokeswoman.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the area of Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane and found the body of the person who had been hit by the train, Hoover said.

“The accident is under investigation and no further details are available,” Hoover said late Tuesday night.

Train traffic in the area was halted while deputies investigated, according to emergency radio traffic.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook..