Carpinteria Woman Killed By Train Near Linden Avenue Station

Advice

A Carpinteria woman was hit and killed by a train Friday night near the Carpinteria station on Linden Avenue and 5th Street, Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The collision between a southbound Amtrak passenger train and a female pedestrian was reported around 6:50 p.m.

The train was traveling 50-55 miles per hour when the conductor saw an adult female standing on the tracks, Hoover said. The conductor put on the emergency brakes but the train didn't stop in time and hit the woman.

"Before she was hit, the victim appeared to be trying to get out of the way of the train," Hoover said.

Coroner's Unit personnel identified the victim Saturday morning as Kathleen Teisher, 54, of Carpinteria.

They are investigating the cause and manner of death and the incident appears to be accidental, Hoover said. The office will also conduct a toxicology test to see if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.