Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Carpinteria Woman Killed By Train Near Linden Avenue Station

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 12:11 p.m. | November 6, 2015 | 8:59 p.m.

A Carpinteria woman was hit and killed by a train Friday night near the Carpinteria station on Linden Avenue and 5th Street, Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The collision between a southbound Amtrak passenger train and a female pedestrian was reported around 6:50 p.m. 

The train was traveling 50-55 miles per hour when the conductor saw an adult female standing on the tracks, Hoover said. The conductor put on the emergency brakes but the train didn't stop in time and hit the woman. 

"Before she was hit, the victim appeared to be trying to get out of the way of the train," Hoover said. 

Coroner's Unit personnel identified the victim Saturday morning as Kathleen Teisher, 54, of Carpinteria.

They are investigating the cause and manner of death and the incident appears to be accidental, Hoover said. The office will also conduct a toxicology test to see if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident. 

 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 