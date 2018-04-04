Pedestrian Killed in Hit-Run Collision in Santa Maria

A pedestrian was fatally injured Thursday in a hit-and-run collision on Broadway in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. to Broadway and Orchard Street, where they found a pedestrian who had been fatally injured, police said.

The vehicle involved — a white, mid-size SUV — was seen driving away from the accident, police said

Investigators believe the vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage.

Traffic Investigators were requesting that anyone who might have seen the accident or suspect vehicle contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2138.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.