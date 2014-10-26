Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in Western Goleta

Suicide suspected in incident that occurred at about 10:15 p.m. near Winchester Canyon Road exit | 2:03 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Sunday on Highway 101 at the western edge of Goleta in what authorities say likely was a suicide.

The collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m on the southbound freeway at Winchester Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tarp covered the body of the victim, a 54-year-old Santa Barbara man, which was lying on the right-hand shoulder near the southbound Winchester Canyon Road exit ramp, according to witnesses at the scene.

The victim "sustained fatal injuries when he walked onto southbound Highway 101 north of the Hollister Avenue," said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The southbound right-hand lane of the freeway was shut down in the vicinity of Winchester Canyon, slowing traffic in the area. The Winchester Canyon exit ramp also was closed.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's Coroner's Bureau, Hoover said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

