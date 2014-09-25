Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Maria was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 9:05 p.m. on southbound Highway 101, south of the Broadway overpass.

A 35-year-old woman driving an Acura struck the man walking on the freeway.

It’s not known why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The name of the victim wasn’t available Thursday morning.

