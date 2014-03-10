Man Struck, Killed While Walking on Road Near Lompoc

A 23-year-old Lompoc man was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a road near Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer John Ortega said Ronald Ray Lawrence was walking southbound on San Miguelito Canyon Road, south of Willow Avenue, in the Lompoc area about 7:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2006 Chevy pickup driven by Steven Masi, 26, of Lompoc, who had been traveling southbound on San Miguelito Canyon Road and passing a slower-moving vehicle.

Lawrence was wearing dark clothing, and appeared to be walking near the center of the roadway after dark, Ortega said.

Lawrence was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Masi was not injured, he said.

Ortega said intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

