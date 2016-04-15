Pedestrian Injured When Struck By Vehicle in Santa Maria

A pedestrian was treated for minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Sonya Lane and Western Avenue, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The runner or jogger was struck by a vehicle that was making a slow-speed turn in the area, Rios said.

Those involved in the incident remained at the scene and were cooperating with police, he added.

People who decide to run, jog or walk in the dark should take precautions by wearing high visibility clothing, including those using reflective material.

