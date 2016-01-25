Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Male Pedestrian Critically Injured When Struck by Train in Montecito

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 25, 2016

A male pedestrian was critically injured Monday when he was struck by a freight train in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. on the tracks between Butterfly Lane and Channel Drive, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The man suffered major trauma "as you would expect when hit by a train," Mercado said.

(Initial reports said the victim was a female, but that was later corrected.)

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Union Pacific train was headed south at the time of the incident, Mercado said.

"The conductor observed a male pedestrian walking on the tracks," said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman. "The conductor sounded the horn and applied the braking system. 

"The accident is still under investigation, but preliminary indications are that the pedestrian was attempting to move out of the way of the train when he was struck."

It's possible the victim was not hit by the train, Hoover said, but was injured avoiding being struck.

The man was in serious condition in the hospital and has not been positively identified, Hoover said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

