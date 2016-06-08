Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train at Butterfly Lane in Montecito

Authorities investigating incident in which a man was hit by northbound Amtrak train as he walked on the tracks

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Montecito on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was struck by the northbound passenger train at Butterfly Lane just after 3 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The train conductor observed the pedestrian on the train tracks,” she said. “He sounded the horn and attempted to make an emergency stop, but was not able to avoid hitting the pedestrian.”

Montecito Fire Protection District crews responded to the emergency call, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident, but Hoover said an official cause and manner of death will not be determined until toxicology and lab tests have been completed.

The man’s identity has not yet been determined, she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .