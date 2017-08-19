Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Woman Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train While Walking on Railroad Tracks in Montecito

Victim, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene, near Butterfly Lane

A woman walking on the railroad tracks near Butterfly Lane in Montecito was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:48 p.m. | August 19, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

A woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon while walking along the railroad tracks in Montecito.

Firefighters from the Montecito Fire Protection District and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 3:20 p.m. to the Union Pacific tracks in the area of Butterfly Lane.

The victim, a woman who appeared to be in her 40s, was declared dead at the scene, about 50 yards west of Butterfly Lane, according Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Welch.

Rail traffic in the area was halted for a time after the incident, and other Amtrak trains were being delayed.

The conductor of the northbound Pacific Surfliner told investigators that the woman was walking along the side of the tracks, and the train’s horn was sounded to warn her, Welch said.

Moments later, she stepped onto the tracks and was struck and fatally injured, he added.

Late Saturday afternoon, Welch said, investigators were still trying to identify the woman and determine why she was on the tracks.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

