Walking the Talk on Pedestrian Safety in Lompoc

September is California Pedestrian Safety Month. It was first implemented in 2016 by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) with the goal of reducing the numbers of pedestrians killed and injured on the state's roadways.

The city of Lompoc Fire and Police departments, along with state agencies, community partners and law-enforcement agencies across California, are urging pedestrians and motorists to be aware of each other at all times and share the road responsibly.

Lompoc's acting Fire Chief Mark Bray said pedestrian safety is a priority in the city: “Lompoc is fortunate to have great year-round weather, and we have many residents who regularly walk and bike to work, for recreation, and for other purposes,” he said.

“Protecting the safety of these pedestrians is important, and all of us in the community play a part in keeping pedestrians safe in Lompoc,” he said.

In addition to police holding traffic and driving-under-the-influence enforcement operations throughout September, Lompoc will participate in Bike To Work Day Sept. 29. The event is hosted by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition in partnership with OTS.

Details are at http://www.healthylompoc.org/lompoc-event/biketowork/.

In 2015, 852 pedestrians were killed and more than 13,000 injured on California’s roadways alone. Preliminary figures indicate 2016 may reach a modern record high 900 fatalities.

Pedestrians account for nearly 25 percent of all roadway deaths in the state, up from 17 percent just 10 years earlier.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use these non-motorized means of transportation. The Lompoc Police Department has investigated 97 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists over the past three years.

“Pedestrian safety starts with an important reminder that those on foot and those behind the wheel share an equal responsibility when it comes to looking out for one another,” said Rhonda Craft, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety.

“Our goal is to encourage safe behaviors throughout the entire year, but California Pedestrian Safety Month gives us a timely opportunity to really drive the message home,” she said.

Partnering with the OTS safety campaign Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor, Lompoc is highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety awareness, whether one is on foot or behind the wheel.

The campaign’s theme, featuring characters who represent every-day pedestrians but clad in body armor made from car parts, reminds everyone that in real life, pedestrians don’t have armor and they always lose when hit by a vehicle, no matter who is at fault.

Joint efforts from Lompoc, OTS, law enforcement and other community partners increases pedestrian safety statewide. Increasing awareness and enforcement at trouble spots helps eliminate pedestrian-related injuries and fatalities.

Both drivers and walkers are cautioned to put down cell phones, since electronic distractions are seen in increasing numbers of pedestrian crashes. Other factors for drivers include unsafe speed and failure to see and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections.

For pedestrians, the major dangers are jaywalking and thinking they can be seen at night, especially while wearing dark clothing.

Funding for the pedestrian safety campaign is provided to Lompoc by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.