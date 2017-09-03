Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Walking the Talk on Pedestrian Safety in Lompoc

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | September 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

September is California Pedestrian Safety Month. It was first implemented in 2016 by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) with the goal of reducing the numbers of pedestrians killed and injured on the state's roadways.

The city of Lompoc Fire and Police departments, along with state agencies, community partners and law-enforcement agencies across California, are urging pedestrians and motorists to be aware of each other at all times and share the road responsibly.

Lompoc's acting Fire Chief Mark Bray said pedestrian safety is a priority in the city: “Lompoc is fortunate to have great year-round weather, and we have many residents who regularly walk and bike to work, for recreation, and for other purposes,” he said.

“Protecting the safety of these pedestrians is important, and all of us in the community play a part in keeping pedestrians safe in Lompoc,” he said.

In addition to police holding traffic and driving-under-the-influence enforcement operations throughout September, Lompoc will participate in Bike To Work Day Sept. 29. The event is hosted by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition in partnership with OTS.

Details are at http://www.healthylompoc.org/lompoc-event/biketowork/.

In 2015, 852 pedestrians were killed and more than 13,000 injured on California’s roadways alone. Preliminary figures indicate 2016 may reach a modern record high 900 fatalities.

Pedestrians account for nearly 25 percent of all roadway deaths in the state, up from 17 percent just 10 years earlier.

Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use these non-motorized means of transportation. The Lompoc Police Department has investigated 97 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists over the past three years.

“Pedestrian safety starts with an important reminder that those on foot and those behind the wheel share an equal responsibility when it comes to looking out for one another,” said Rhonda Craft, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety.

“Our goal is to encourage safe behaviors throughout the entire year, but California Pedestrian Safety Month gives us a timely opportunity to really drive the message home,” she said.

Partnering with the OTS safety campaign Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor, Lompoc is highlighting the importance of pedestrian safety awareness, whether one is on foot or behind the wheel.

The campaign’s theme, featuring characters who represent every-day pedestrians but clad in body armor made from car parts, reminds everyone that in real life, pedestrians don’t have armor and they always lose when hit by a vehicle, no matter who is at fault.

Joint efforts from Lompoc, OTS, law enforcement and other community partners increases pedestrian safety statewide. Increasing awareness and enforcement at trouble spots helps eliminate pedestrian-related injuries and fatalities.

Both drivers and walkers are cautioned to put down cell phones, since electronic distractions are seen in increasing numbers of pedestrian crashes.  Other factors for drivers include unsafe speed and failure to see and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections.

For pedestrians, the major dangers are jaywalking and thinking they can be seen at night, especially while wearing dark clothing.

Funding for the pedestrian safety campaign is provided to Lompoc by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 