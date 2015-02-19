Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation in Lompoc Yields 17 Citations

By Lompoc Police Department | February 19, 2015 | 2:42 p.m.

The Lompoc Police Department conducted a Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday with focused enforcement on collision causing factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The locations focused on were College Avenue and R Street, and also H Street and Maple Avenue.

Cpl. Leo Garza walked back and forth from sidewalk to sidewalk in a safe manner, giving plenty of distance for vehicles to slow down and come to a stop as he walked across the street. Those drivers who chose not to stop were stopped by motorcycle officers and cited.

Overall, 17 citations were given to drivers who refused to stop for Cpl. Garza. Some of the responses from the drivers were that they simply did not see him because they were distracted on their cell phones.

Some of the sections cited for and their fines were:

» 21950. (a) The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. The fine is $238.

» 21951. Whenever any vehicle has stopped at a marked crosswalk or at any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection to permit a pedestrian to cross the roadway the driver of any other vehicle approaching from the rear shall not overtake and pass the stopped vehicle. The fine is $490.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

