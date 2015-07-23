Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Santa Maria Accident

Advice

A 48-year-old man was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the vicinity of Depot Street and Park Avenue, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lopez of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Nabor Hernandez-Sinico of Santa Maria suffered moderate to major injuries when he was hit by a vehicle, Lopez said.

Hernandez-Sinico was taken first to Marian Regional Medical Center, then flown by a Calstar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

“His injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is listed as being in stable condition,” Lopez said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was cooperating with police, Lopez said, adding that the investigation was continuing.

