Teen Boy Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle Near Goleta

Collision occurred at about 3 p.m. near the intersection with Cervato Way; victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

CHP, sheriff vehicles blocking North Turnpike Road near Goleta. Click to view larger
A teenage boy was seriously injured Friday afternoon when struck by a vehicle on North Turnpike Road near Goleta. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 12, 2019 | 3:27 p.m.

A teen boy was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle on North Turnpike Road near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. near the intersection with Cervato Way, the CHP said.

Details about the incident were not immediately available, but the 14-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters responded to the incident, along with the CHP and sheriff's deputies.

The victim was treated at the scene, then transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Bertucelli said.

His name and details on his condition were not immediately available.

Northbound traffic on Turnpike Road was halted after the collision while authorities investigated the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

CHP officers talk to witnesses. Click to view larger
CHP officers talk to witnesses Friday afternoon after a teenage boy was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a collision on North Turnpike Road near Goleta. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)

Reader Comments

