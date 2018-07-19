Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Northbound Amtrak Train in Montecito

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning in Montecito.

The fatality occurred at about 6:45 a.m. near Olive Mill Road, and involved a northbound train, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The male victim was walking on the tracks, and the train engineer sounded the horn and applied the brakes, but was unable to stop in time, Hoover said.

No information was immediately available regarding the victim.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and coroner’s personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported on the train, but the southbound Pacific Surfliner was being delayed due to the incident and subsequent investigation.

The early morning northbound Amtrak is used by many workers to commute to jobs on the South Coast.

Amtrak said train schedules heading south from Santa Barbara were being affected by the incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.