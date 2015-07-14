Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Amtrak Train Strikes and Kills 21-Year-Old Woman in Old Town Goleta

Fatality occurred near the north end of Magnolia Avenue; victim identified as Maria Valasquez-Cruz of Goleta

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Town Goleta Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train.
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Town Goleta Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:19 p.m. | July 14, 2015 | 6:19 p.m.

Emergency personnel were called out Tuesday evening after a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train near Old Town Goleta.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near the north end of Magnolia Avenue, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews and an ambulance were canceled after sheriff's deputies on scene determined that the pedestrian was dead, Zaniboni said.

Maria Valasquez-Cruz of Goleta was walking west between the rails when an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passenger train approached from behind, according to sheriff's Lt. Craig Bonner.

"The engineer driving the train attempted to warn Ms. Velasquez-Cruz by repeatedly sounding the train's horn and activated the train's emergency brakes," Bonner said. "Ms. Velasquez-Cruz did not move out of the way and was hit by the train."

There were reports that Velasquez-Cruz was wearing earphones at the time, Bonner said, adding that "our investigators are looking into this possibility, but have not been able to verify this as being the case."

The sheriff's Coroner's Unit was conducting the death investigation, Bonner said, while the U.S. Department of Transportation - Federal Railroad Administration was investigating the accident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 