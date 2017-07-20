Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train in Goleta

Man was riding on the tracks when he was hit from behind by northbound Pacific Surfliner

A man who was riding his bicycle on the tracks was struck by an Amtrak passenger train and killed Thursday afternoon in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly after noon in the area of San Pedro Creek and David Love Place, near the western edge of the Twin Lakes Golf Course, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was riding north when he was hit from behind by the Pacific Surfliner passenger train, which was slowing for the Amtrak station in Goleta, Eliason said.

The train engineer honked the horn and applied the brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting the man, Eliason said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name with withheld pending notification of relatives.

Santa Barbara County Coroner's personnel were dispatched to the scene to pick up the man's remains.

As is customary in such incidents, the train's crew was being replaced with a crew coming up from Los Angeles, Eliason said.

A statement from the Sheriff's Department indicated the man was walking on the tracks and appeared to have been wearing headphones at the time of the collision.

The Sheriff's Coroner's Office is investigating the ​case and in the process of notifying the man's next of kin, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

