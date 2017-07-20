Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train in Goleta

Man was riding on the tracks when he was hit from behind by northbound Pacific Surfliner

A man riding his bicycle on the tracks was struck from behind and killed Thursday afternoon in Goleta. Click to view larger
A man riding his bicycle on the tracks was struck from behind and killed Thursday afternoon in Goleta. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:01 .m. | July 20, 2017 | 12:29 p.m.

A man who was riding his bicycle on the tracks was struck by an Amtrak passenger train and killed Thursday afternoon in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly after noon in the area of San Pedro Creek and David Love Place, near the western edge of the Twin Lakes Golf Course, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was riding north when he was hit from behind by the Pacific Surfliner passenger train, which was slowing for the Amtrak station in Goleta, Eliason said.

The train engineer honked the horn and applied the brakes, but was unable to avoid hitting the man, Eliason said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name with withheld pending notification of relatives.

Santa Barbara County Coroner's personnel were dispatched to the scene to pick up the man's remains.

As is customary in such incidents, the train's crew was being replaced with a crew coming up from Los Angeles, Eliason said.

A statement from the Sheriff's Department indicated the man was walking on the tracks and appeared to have been wearing headphones at the time of the collision. 

The Sheriff's Coroner's Office is investigating the ​case and in the process of notifying the man's next of kin, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 