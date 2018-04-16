Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Vehicle on Highway 246 in Lompoc

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday while walking along Highway 246 in Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 5 a.m. on Highway 246 at Sweeney Road, said CHP Officer Rick Larson.

A Kia Spectra driven by Gilberto Martinez, 49, of Lompoc was westbound on Highway 246 at approximately 55 mph when the pedestrian suddenly crossed directly in front of him, Larson said.

“Martinez attempted to avoid the pedestrian by braking and swerving his vehicle, but was unsuccessful,” Larson said.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

He was identified Wednesday afternoon as James Koenen, 68, who is from Northern California but most recently resided in the Lompoc area, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Highway 246 was closed in the area for about an hour after the incident.

The investigation was continuing, including determining if intoxication was a factor in the incident, Larson said.

