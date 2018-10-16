Pregnant Woman Injured When Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

A pregnant woman suffered a head injury Tuesday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria firefighters and police officers responded to the intersection of Morrison Avenue and Thornburg Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

The woman, approximately 5 to 6 months pregnant and with a 5-year-old child, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of a head laceration, but the injury was not believed to be life-threatening, McGehee said.

The child also was taken to the hospital to be examined.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police, McGehee said.

