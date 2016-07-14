Elderly Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured in Hit-Run Near Goleta

An elderly pedestrian was critically injured early Thursday in what authorities say was a hit-and-run collision on a residential street near Goleta.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on San Lorenzo Drive, east of San Felipe Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miguel Gutierrez-Vargas, 88, was crossing the street when he was struck, the CHP said.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found Gutierrez-Vargas lying in the middle of the roadway with major injuries, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Gutierrez-Vargas was stabilized at the scene, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Eliason said.

He was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to hospital spokeswoman Maria Zate.

Law enforcement was searching for the suspect vehicle, a maroon Chevy pickup that was last seen making a right turn onto Andy Lane, the CHP said.

The pickup will have collision damage to its front end, the CHP said, and anyone who sees a vehicle matching its description is asked to call 805.477.4174.

