Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:27 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Elderly Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured in Hit-Run Near Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:07 p.m. | July 14, 2016 | 8:22 a.m.

An elderly pedestrian was critically injured early Thursday in what authorities say was a hit-and-run collision on a residential street near Goleta.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on San Lorenzo Drive, east of San Felipe Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Miguel Gutierrez-Vargas, 88, was crossing the street when he was struck, the CHP said.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found Gutierrez-Vargas lying in the middle of the roadway with major injuries, said Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Gutierrez-Vargas was stabilized at the scene, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Eliason said.

He was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to hospital spokeswoman Maria Zate.

Law enforcement was searching for the suspect vehicle, a maroon Chevy pickup that was last seen making a right turn onto Andy Lane, the CHP said.

The pickup will have collision damage to its front end, the CHP said, and anyone who sees a vehicle matching its description is asked to call 805.477.4174.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 