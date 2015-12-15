Pedestrian Fatally Injured by Big-Rig in Santa Maria

Advice

Victim was hit by a semi with double trailers on the 1200 block of West Cook Street

A woman died Tuesday after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer rig in Santa Maria — the city's first fatality involving a pedestrian this year.

Santa Maria police and firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to the 1200 block of West Cook Street, west of Blosser Road.

The vehicle involved was a semi tractor pulling double trailers traveling west on the Cook Street.

Police initially said the victim was a man.

Traffic Sgt. Mark Streker said it didn't appear as though speeding or recklessness by the truck driver contributed to the accident.

"We don't know an official speed at the moment, but from the information that we have from witnesses and a video we have taken a quick glance at, it,does not look as if speed was a factor on the part of the big rig," Streker said.

The adult victim, who hadn't been identified as of early Tuesday afternoon, reportedly was pushing a cart with groceries.

Police were awaiting the arrival of Santa Barbara Coroner's Office personnel to determine the identity of the victim and notify her next of kin. Her body remained under the truck's cab, shielded by a partition, at mid-afternoon.

The woman apparently had been in the alley and was walking north across the street when he was struck by the truck, Streker said.

The truck driver, whose name wasn't released, was cooperating with officers investigating the accident.

Due to the involvement of the semi trailer, members of the California Highway Patrol's commercial vehicle division showed up to assist the investigation.

The Police Department's crime-scene technicians also were called to help photograph the scene.

Streker expected investigators would remain on the scene for a several hours.

"It's going to be a lengthy process here today," Streker said.

Investigators will be aided by a video recording of the accident obtained from a surrounding business, Streker added.

This is the second fatal traffic accident in Santa Maria in 2015, with the first claiming the life of 17-year-old Breanna Rodriguez in January. It's the only fatality involving a pedestrian in 2015 in the city.

That's significantly lower than the 11 fatal traffic accidents, including several involving pedestrians, recorded in the city during 2013 and 2014, Streker added.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.