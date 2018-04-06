Pedestrian Struck, Injured By Vehicle in Santa Ynez Valley

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday evening was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just before 6 p.m. on Baseline Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Edison Street in Santa Ynez.

An adult male, who reportedly was jogging, was struck by a vehicle traveling approximately 50 mph, according to Capt. John Trejo of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were joined at the scene by personnel from the Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response.

A CalStar air ambulance was called to transport the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The helicopter landed in a nearby field to pick up the man.

The victim’s identity was not disclosed, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Check back to Noozhawk for more details as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.