Suicide Suspected as Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Train in Goleta

Incident beneath Glen Annie Road overpass is 2nd such death on South Coast in 3 days

For the second time in three days, a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday in southern Santa Barbara County.

The latest death — involving a a 19-year-old woman — occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on the tracks beneath the Glen Annie overpass in Goleta, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was declared dead at the scene, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"Witness statements indicated the actions of the decedent immediately prior to the collision suggest this was an apparent suicide," Hoover said.

The train involved was a southbound Pacific Surfliner, according to a passenger who contacted Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and coroner's personnel were on scene investigating.

Rail traffic in the area was shut down for a time while emergency personnel recovered the victim's remains.

The train — No. 774— was delayed to allow for a change of crews, which is standard procedure following a fatal accident.

The death comes just two days after a southbound Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon near Lookout Park in Summerland.

That incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Finney Street and Wallace Avenue.

"The decedent appears to be in his 50s, but his identity is unknown at this time," Hoover said on Sunday.

There also was a pedestrian struck and killed by an Amtrak train Saturday night near San Luis Obispo, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

