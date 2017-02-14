Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Vehicle on Highway 135 Near Los Alamos

A male pedestrian was fatally injured late Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at approximately 10 p.m. on Highway 135 near Bell Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

Driver William J. Meiborg, 43, of Santa Maria was eastbound in a black 2002 Saturn sedan at approximately 55 mph when he encountered a man walking in the westbound lane.

"The driver state he veered to the right in order to avoid the pedestrian but suddenly the subject ran towards his vehicle," the CHP said Wednesday. "The pedestrian struck the side the vehicle and fell to the ground."

Meiborg drove the vehicle off the road and it ended up in a ditch, according to the CHP.

The 39-year-old Lompoc man was declared dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending notification of family members, the CHP said Wednesday morning.

The driver and his passenger, Sherry Smith, 45, of Santa Maria were not injured in the crash, the CHP said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the CHP and the Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.

A Calstar medical helicopter and American Medical Response ambulance also were dispatched, but were canceled after the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Highway 135 in the area was expected to remain closed until at least 11:15 p.m., authorities said.

