Possibly Suicidal Pedestrian Struck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A Goleta man who may have been suicidal was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the southbound freeway lanes north of La Cumbre Road, said police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

The victim, identified as Quinton Williamsmuringani, 19, ran across the northbound lanes, jumped the center divider, and was struck by a white van heading south that was unable to avoid him, according to CHP Officer John Gutierrez.

About five minutes earlier, Santa Barbara police responded to a report of a man who jumped out of a family member’s vehicle and was running in and out of traffic in the 3800 block of State Street, Johnson said.

Investigators believe Williamsmuringani was the same man, Gutierrez said.

Williamsmuringani was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with what were described as major injuries, including internal bleeding and head trauma., Gutierrez said.

The driver of the van, Roberta Muntzel, 55, of Ventura, sustained minor injuries.

The accident tied up Highway 101 traffic for a time.

