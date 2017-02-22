Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Santa Barbara Amtrak Station

Witnesses say homeless man was trying to cross tracks ahead of approaching train at Montecito Street

A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Wednesday night near the Amtrak station in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on the tracks near West Montecito Street and Bath Street, said Sgt. Dan Tagles.

The area is just west of the Santa Barbara train station.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the victim was a homeless man who attempted to cross the tracks in front of a southbound Amtrak train that was pulling into the station.

Authorities are still working to identify the man, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Joshua Morton said Thursday.

“It does look like the person was trying to cross the tracks,” he said.

Officers determined the man was walking eastbound along Montecito Street and "witness accounts of the incident indicated the man appeared to have attempted to beat the train across the intersection," Morton said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

