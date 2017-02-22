Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Santa Barbara Amtrak Station

Witnesses say homeless man was trying to cross tracks ahead of approaching train at Montecito Street

A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Wednesday night near the Santa Barbara Amtrak station. Witnesses said the victim was attempting to cross the tracks. Click to view larger
A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Wednesday night near the Santa Barbara Amtrak station. Witnesses said the victim was attempting to cross the tracks. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:25 p.m. | February 22, 2017 | 6:43 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed Wednesday night near the Amtrak station in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on the tracks near West Montecito Street and Bath Street, said Sgt. Dan Tagles.

The area is just west of the Santa Barbara train station.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the victim was a homeless man who attempted to cross the tracks in front of a southbound Amtrak train that was pulling into the station.

Authorities are still working to identify the man, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Joshua Morton said Thursday.

“It does look like the person was trying to cross the tracks,” he said. 

Officers determined the man was walking eastbound along Montecito Street and "witness accounts of the incident indicated the man appeared to have attempted to beat the train across the intersection," Morton said. 

The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 