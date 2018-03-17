Pediatrician to Address Lifelong Effects of Childhood Adversity

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents pioneering pediatrician Dr. Nadine Burke Harris delivering a free public talk on the long-term health effects of childhood adversity and how to heal them, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

A leader in the movement to transform how we respond to early childhood adversity, Dr. Burke Harris will discuss how detrimental childhood experiences, such as abuse, neglect and even divorce, can have lasting effects on human health.

Childhood adversity changes our biological systems from stress responses and growth rates to diabetes and heart disease. These changes can last a lifetime, dramatically impacting health and longevity.

Dr. Burke Harris will explore how deeply one's body can be imprinted for life by childhood adversity, and what can be done to break the cycle.

By exploring the science behind childhood adversity, she offers a new way to understand the adverse childhood events that affect us throughout our lifetimes.

As the founder/CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, Dr. Burke Harris has brought these scientific discoveries and her new approach to audiences across the country.



Dr. Burke Harris’ TED Talk, How Childhood Trauma Affects Health Across a Lifetime, has been viewed 3.5 million times.

Her work has been profiled in The New Yorker, in Paul Tough’s bestseller How Children Succeed: Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character and in Jamie Redford’s feature film Resilience.

Dr. Burke Harris’ book on the issue of childhood adversity and health, The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity, was released in January. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Her work has earned her the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award presented by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Heinz Award for the Human Condition.

Additionally, she serves as an expert advisor on the Too Small to Fail initiative to improve the lives of children and on the American Academy of Pediatrics’ National Advisory Board For Screening.



Learn more about the Center for Youth Wellness at www.centerforyouthwellness.org.



Dr. Burke Harris' talk is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with CALM, KIDS Network, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and the Resiliency Project. Part of the Thematic Learning Initiative: Creating a Meaningful Life.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges the support of SAGE for its corporate support of the 2017-18 season.

Michael Winokur