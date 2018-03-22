Pedro Chavez’s Double-Double Leads Garden St. Academy to First CIF Win

Boys Basketball

Pedro Chavez stepped up to lead Garden Street Academy to its first CIF-Southern Section basketball playoff victory on Wednesday night.

The senior pumped in 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five blocked shots in a 56-48 win over Acaciawood Academy in a 5A Division first-round game at Girls Inc. Chavez made 10 of 12 shots from the field, including 2-2 on three-pointers.

The Comets, who were without starting point guard and leader scorer Jacob Robles, got 14 points from Alex Odell, who made four shots from behind the arc.

"It was a gutsy win, and I'm proud of how well they stayed together and fought hard the entire game," said coach Trey Putnam, a former Santa Barbara High standout.

Garden Street Academy will play its second-round game at Nuview Bridge in Riverside County.

