Pedro Nava Appointed to California’s Little Hoover Commission

Former assemblyman previously served on state government organization, economy panel while in the Legislature

By John Vigna for Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez | April 6, 2013 | 4:00 p.m.

Pedro Nava (Noozhawk file photo)
Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, D-Los Angeles, on Friday announced his appointment of Santa Barbara attorney Pedro Nava to the Little Hoover Commission on California State Government Organization and Economy. Nava had previously served on the Little Hoover Commission as the Assembly representative from 2005 to 2010.

“As California continues to put the recession behind us, the Little Hoover Commission has an important role to play in offering options for state government as we build for the future,” Pérez said. “As a former Assembly representative to the Little Hoover Commission and an expert on many of the key issues facing our state, Pedro Nava will make strong and effective contributions to that body.”

Nava, a Democrat, was elected to the Assembly in 2004 and served three terms. He was chairman of the Assembly Transportation, Banking and Finance, and Environmental Safety and Toxics Committees, and also chaired the Select Committee on California’s Green Economy and the Joint Committee on Emergency Management.

He served on the Assembly Appropriations, Higher Education, Health, Judiciary, Insurance, and Business & Professions Committees, and the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

In addition to being the Assembly representative to the Little Hoover Commission, he also represented the Assembly on the Ocean Protection Council and the California Transportation Commission.

In June 2011, Nava was appointed to the California Department of Fish & Game Blue Ribbon Commission to assist in the development of Fish & Game’s Wildlife Strategic Vision.

According to the Little Hoover Commission mission statement, “The Commission’s mission is to investigate state government operations and — through reports, recommendations and legislative proposals — promote efficiency, economy and improved service.”

Nava’s appointment is effective April 3, 2013, and ends Jan. 1, 2017. There is no salary for the position, only compensation for actual and necessary expenses.

— John Vigna represents Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, D-Los Angeles.

 
