‘Peeps on Parade’ Contest to Sweeten Up Santa Maria Public Library

Now is the time to start hatching plans for the Santa Maria Public Library’s first annual “Peeps on Parade” contest.

Create a diorama with marshmallow Peeps featuring any family-friendly theme and bring it to the Youth Services Desk to enter to win awards.

Include a tag with the title of your diorama, contact information of the creator or creators, plus any comments such as a description of materials used or how many Peeps eaten during the creation of your project.

Dioramas will be on display within Youth Services from Saturday, March 26, through Saturday, April 2, 2016, for the public to vote upon.

People’s choice awards will be given to the entries that receive the most votes.

Creations should be dropped off Friday, March 25, between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Youth Services. Pick-up of the dioramas will be Monday, April 4.

The Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library have graciously sponsored this program.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The Library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Youth Services, Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994. The library is located at 421 S McClelland Street.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.