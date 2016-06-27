Peggy Magdaline Duarte Casso of Carpinteria, 1941-2016

Posted on June 27, 2016 | 9:16 a.m.

Source: Mona Duarte

Born April 29, 1941, Peggy Magdaline Duarte Casso passed away May 13, 2016.

From Carpinteria, lived her life in Santa Barbara.

I’m blessed to call you sister, Peggy

You’ve loved me unconditionally,

And stood through thick and thin.

You’ve shared my joys and sorrows,

You’ve been my inspiration,

As we grew up through the years.

When we were little children

We laughed and played together;

Then growing up you stood by me,

I also call you friend;

My laughter and my tears.

Through good and bad.

There’s something God has given us,

He’s placed a love for you, my Sister,

Deep down in the heart of me.

That’s more than family.

Mona & Shirlie

My sister lived her life as close to God as she could. She worshipped him so. She counted on him to help her lead a good, prosperous life.

She loved her family so, and we in turn love her so much. God has called her to rest in eternal peace with Mom, Dad, Rudy and Steve.

She will forever remain in our hearts.