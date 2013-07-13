Peikert Group Architects Merges with San Luis Obispo Design Firm

Peikert Group Architects (PGA), an award-winning Santa Barbara-based architecture firm, has announced it will be joining forces with RRM Design Group, a multidisciplinary design firm based in San Luis Obispo.

PGA, 10 E. Figueroa St., Suite 1, has been in business for 25 years and has specialized in award-winning market-rate, affordable and senior multifamily housing, mixed-use infill projects and entitlement strategy.

By combining each firm’s unique expertise, the new firm will be able to offer a greater range of services and skills to their collective client base. PGA will increase its geographic reach in California and its clients will gain immediate access to RRM’s multidiscipline services and statewide practice.

Erik Justesen, CEO of RRM, noted that the merger will allow RRM “to penetrate new markets and develop a new client base in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as well as take advantage of PGA’s specialty services.”

PGA will continue to operate in Santa Barbara as an RRM company under the name of Peikert + RRM Design Group.

RRM was founded in 1974 in San Luis Obispo and is a multidiscipline practice with four statewide offices in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, San Clemente and San Diego and three field offices in El Segundo, Fresno and the Coachella Valley. RRM offers architecture, urban planning, landscape architecture, engineering and surveying services and has extensive experience and expertise in residential (affordable, senior, multifamily, single-family, custom), commercial/retail, and public sector projects (public safety stations, schools, trails, open space, community centers).

“PGA’s expertise — particularly in urban design and affordable housing — is a natural fit with RMM’s design philosophy and passion for creating beautiful and livable environments,” said Detlev Peikert, PGA’s principal.

Existing PGA staff will continue to manage the Santa Barbara office.